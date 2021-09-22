Watch
Wednesday will feel like the first day of fall

Temperatures will be in the 60s.
and last updated 2021-09-22 07:07:43-04

MILWAUKEE — We officially turn the page to fall with the Autumn Equinox at 2:20 p.m. today, and it will feel every bit of Autumn through the day.

We'll have mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, along with windy and cool conditions.

The north wind may gust up to 40 mph through the day! There also may be a stray lake effect sprinkle near Lake Michigan.

Highs today will only be in the middle 60s.

Windy, breezy, and cool conditions continue tonight and into tomorrow.

We have a better chance for showers on Thursday.

Thursday may end up being a pretty gross day here in Milwaukee and up at Whistling Straits. Thankfully, the weather improves on Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Lakeside sprinkle possible, Windy and Cool.
High: 65
Wind: N 15-25 mph G 35

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Windy with Lakeside Sprinkle Possible
Low: 53 Lake 45 Inland
Wind: N 15-25 G35

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Chance Showers
High: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warmer. Ch. Showers By Night
High: 76

SATURDAY: Ch. Morning Showers. Bec. Mostly Sunny
High: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74

