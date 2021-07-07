Wednesday is cooler with chances of showers

MILWAUKEE — It's still a bit humid this morning, but the temperatures have cooled into the 60s.

Showers will stay mainly north of Milwaukee early this morning, then become likely for everyone by midday and this afternoon.

Some thunder is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Up to a half inch of rain is possible, with locally higher amounts north of Milwaukee.

We'll keep a chance for light showers in the forecast for tonight with lows in the 50s to around 60 right along the lake.

Cool weather continues Thursday, but we stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Some showers return Friday afternoon as temperatures climb back to the middle 70s.

There is a slight chance for showers Saturday and Sunday, but I really think we stay dry most of the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 70

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers

Low: 60

Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 71

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Ch. PM Showers

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 75

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 76