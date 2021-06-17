Warming up Thursday with a chance of storms in the evening

After a couple of cool and comfortable days, we start heating up today.

Temperatures surge well into the 80s this afternoon along with higher humidity. We'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine ahead of potential thunderstorms arriving later this evening.

The best chance for storms tonight will be between 10PM and 2AM.

Some of these storms may be severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. The greatest risk for severe weather sets up in southwestern Wisconsin and Iowa.

A few showers and storms may linger into early Friday morning. Much of Friday should end up sunny, hot, and humid, but there is a slight chance of storms popping up again Friday evening. The weekend starts fantastic with sunshine and 70s on Saturday. Father's Day Sunday will be warmer with a chance of storms in the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 86

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy. T-Storms Likely

Low: 71

Wind: S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. Showers/Storms Early. Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Humid. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 84

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75

