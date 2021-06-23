Warmer weather Wednesday, isolated showers possible

MILWAUKEE — A few stray showers are possible this morning and again later this afternoon.
Most of the day should stay dry and the showers won't add up to much.
It'll be a little warmer and more humid today with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
A south breeze picks up this evening, which will keep overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.
A better chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday afternoon. We could see a couple different rounds of storms through Friday and more showers are also possible on Saturday.
Muggy conditions continue right into the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 80
Wind: SW 10-15 MPH
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Breezy
Low: 67
Wind: S 10-20 MPH
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and More Humid. PM T-Storms Likely
High: 82
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Rain/T-Storms likely
High: 80
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 77
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 76