Warmer weather Wednesday, isolated showers possible

MILWAUKEE — A few stray showers are possible this morning and again later this afternoon.

Most of the day should stay dry and the showers won't add up to much.

It'll be a little warmer and more humid today with high temperatures around 80 degrees.

A south breeze picks up this evening, which will keep overnight low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

A better chance for showers and storms arrives Thursday afternoon. We could see a couple different rounds of storms through Friday and more showers are also possible on Saturday.

Muggy conditions continue right into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 80

Wind: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 67

Wind: S 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and More Humid. PM T-Storms Likely

High: 82

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Rain/T-Storms likely

High: 80

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 76