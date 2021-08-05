Watch
Warmer, hazier weather Thursday

The weekend will be in the upper 80s.
and last updated 2021-08-05 06:55:06-04

MILWAUKEE — It's a warmer start this morning and highs this afternoon should be a couple degrees warmer than yesterday.

We'll have mostly sunny, but hazy skies on this first day of State Fair.

Make sure you're staying hydrated if heading to the fair or outside anywhere for a long period of time.

Our next chance for much needed rain arrives late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

Most of Friday is dry before more showers and storms potentially develop Friday evening.

The weekend stays very warm, humid, and somewhat unsettled. There is just a slight chance for storms on Saturday, followed by a better chance for scattered storms on Sunday.

Most of your weekend should be dry, but keep tabs on the radar and ready to move indoors.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hazy, and Very Warm
High: 87
Wind: W to S 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. Showers Late
Low: 70
Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 88

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy with Scattered T-Storms. Very Warm and Humid
High: 88

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy with Ch. T-Storms. Hot and Humid.
High: 90

