Warmer Friday with chances for showers later

MILWAUKEE — It's already noticeably warmer this morning and we're headed for the middle 80s by this afternoon.

It's also a little humid with dew points in the 60s. There is still a chance for showers and storms this afternoon and early evening.

If you're headed to Summerfest or a high school football game, just be ready to briefly take cover if needed.

The weekend is looking nice but with up and down temperatures. An east wind keeps us cooler with highs in the 70s on Saturday, but 80s should return on Sunday.

A stronger season changing storm system arrives late Monday and into Tuesday. There's a chance for storms Monday afternoon then rain likely Monday night through Tuesday.

Cooler Canadian air is behind this storm system, and it looks like we slip into a much more early Autumn pattern.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Warm. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 86

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear

Low: 60

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny And Pleasant

High: 74 Lake 83 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 85

TUESDAY: Rain/Storms Early. Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 65

