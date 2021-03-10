Following overnight showers, Thursday is sunny with a high of 52

After some light morning showers, today has remained cloudy, very windy and mild with highs in the 60s and winds gusting to 40 mph. It stays windy and mild this evening and overnight with lows in the 40s by morning and SW winds gusting 30-40 mph. Rain showers are likely after 11 pm tonight and done by 3 am. We could hear some thunder and should see less than a quarter-inch of rain. Thursday is sunny and windy with a high of 52 and westerly winds gusting over 30 mph.

Friday will be less windy and nice with highs in the upper 40s and a lot of sun. Saturday has a few clouds and doesn't look as chilly with a light SW wind. Highs will be in the lower 40s in Milwaukee to upper 40s inland. The wind shifts back to the NE on Sunday and that means highs will struggle to get to 40 with rain showers in the afternoon. Sunday night and Monday will have a wintry mix along with light snow. Monday's highs stay in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s thanks to easterly winds at 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers before 2am, then clearing, mild and windy

Low 45

Wind: SW 20-35 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny, windy and mild

High: 52

Wind: W 15-30 gusts to 40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy

High: 47

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool

High: 40. Lakefront...47 Inland

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Cloudy. chilly and breezy with rain showers

High: 40

Wind: NE 15-20 mph

MONDAY: Rain snow mix likely with a chilly wind

High: 38

Wind: E 15-25 MPH