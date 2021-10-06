Warm weather, evening storms on the way Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — After a few gloomy days, we may actually start the day for a change with some peeks of sunshine.

Clouds fill in again this afternoon with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Our next storm system is approaching from the south. Look for scattered showers and storms to move in after 10 p.m. this evening.

Showers and storms are likely on Thursday and on and off on Friday.

A widespread half inch to an inch of rain is likely with locally higher amounts.

For the most part, the rain should move out by this weekend.

However, there is a slight chance storms return on Sunday. The bigger story will be the warmer and humid air.

Temperatures this weekend should climb well into the 70s, and maybe around 80 inland.

It will also be humid, especially for October.

High: 77

TODAY: P. to Mostly Cloudy

High: 70 MKE 74 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd Showers & T-Storms

Low: 64

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Showers & T-Storms Likely

High: 70

FRIDAY: Parlty Cloudy and Humid. Sct'd Showers & T-Storms

High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Humid.

High: 76 MKE 80 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

