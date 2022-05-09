Warm up begins: Highs in the 70s today

The warm up starts today, but it will take some time near Lake Michigan. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will range from around 60 right along the lake to the upper 70s inland. The wind also ramps up significantly today with gusts up to 40 mph. A warm front brings a slight chance for showers and storms tonight with lows around 60 degrees.
The heat and humidity cranks up for everyone tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s! There is another slight chance for showers and storms during the day. The lake breeze returns on Wednesday, then temperatures surge back into the 80s for the rest of the week.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Warmer
High: 68 MKE 78 Inland
Wind: SE 15-30 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. T-Storms
Low: 60
Wind: S 10-15 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 81 MKE 85 Inland
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid
High: 75 MKE 85 Inland
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid
High: 84
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms
High: 82