Warm up begins: Highs in the 70s today

The warm up starts today, but it will take some time near Lake Michigan. Under mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will range from around 60 right along the lake to the upper 70s inland. The wind also ramps up significantly today with gusts up to 40 mph. A warm front brings a slight chance for showers and storms tonight with lows around 60 degrees.

The heat and humidity cranks up for everyone tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to climb into the 80s! There is another slight chance for showers and storms during the day. The lake breeze returns on Wednesday, then temperatures surge back into the 80s for the rest of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Windy and Warmer

High: 68 MKE 78 Inland

Wind: SE 15-30 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

Low: 60

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 81 MKE 85 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid

High: 75 MKE 85 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 82