Warm temperatures but storms possible Wednesday

Temperatures are warming into the 60s this morning, and it also feels a little humid with dew points also around 60. A few spotty showers are possible this morning followed by a much better chance for showers and storms this afternoon. A few of the storms this afternoon may be severe. The rain and storms continue into this evening but should be long gone by tomorrow morning.

Cooler spring weather returns for Brewers Opening Day Thursday. High temperatures will only be in the 40s and a strong breeze will make it feel like the 30s much of the day. At least it's going to be a dry Opening Day with partly cloudy skies. The cool weather continues right into Easter Weekend.

TODAY: M. Cloudy, Breezy, Mild, Little Humid. Ch. AM Showers. PM Showers/T-Storms Likely

High: 65

Wind: S 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Rain/T-Storms Early. Windy and Falling Temperatures

Low: 36

Wind: W 15-25 mph

THURSDAY: Partly, Breezy, and Cool

High: 48

FRIDAY: Partly, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 44

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 43