Warm, humid weather sets up chance for Thursday thunderstorms

MILWAUKEE — It's warmer this morning and humidity levels will also be on the increase.

The warmer and more humid weather will set up a chance for thunderstorms today.

We may see our first round of storms later this morning. There is a little better chance for storms this afternoon.

Today's storms should still be pretty scattered in nature. There is only a small chance for severe weather.

Even with mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower 80s.

This is the start of an active weather pattern.

More storms are possible tonight and again on Friday.

A more widespread rainfall is likely on Saturday. By Sunday, much of the area may have picked up a couple inches of needed rainfall.

We should get a brief break from the rain on Sunday, before more possible storms through next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm & Humid. Scattered Showers/T-Storms

High: 83

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and Muggy. Ch. Showers/Storms

Low: 70

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy. Scattered Showers/T-Storms

High: 82

SATURDAY: MOstly Cloudy and Muggy. Rain Likely

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 82