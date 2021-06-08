Warm, humid Tuesday in store with a chance for isolated showers

A few locations got lucky yesterday with downpour adding up to an inch of needed rain, but most of us missed out.

Showers and storms today will be even more isolated. But just like yesterday, if you happen to land under a downpour, you could pick up a quick half-inch of rain. It's still going to be warm and humid today with highs in the 80s. Lows tonight fall into the 60s with some patchy fog by early tomorrow morning.

We have one more very small chance for showers on Wednesday, then the rest of the workweek looks dry.

We'll have cooler near the lake conditions the next couple days, but most of us probably still reach the 80s each day.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Isolated T-Storms

High: 82 Lake 87 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog Late

Low: 65

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Still Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 78 Lake 86 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 80 Lake 86 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid.

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 88

