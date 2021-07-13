Warm, humid Tuesday ahead

Scattered showers overnight will continue to linger this morning.

Don't bank on much rain, but if you land under a heavier shower, you just may pick up to a quarter-inch of rain.

It's noticeably warmer and more humid this morning, and with some sunshine by this afternoon, high temperatures should crack 80 degrees. We'll have mainly clear skies tonight and lows in the 60s.

Much of Wednesday will be sunny, warm, and humid. But we are closely monitoring the chance for severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening and through Wednesday night.

This would be obvious bad timing for outdoor Game 4 festivities in the Deer District. More rain is likely on Thursday. On the flip side, hopefully, we pick up a very beneficial widespread rain.

TUESDAY: Scattered AM Showers. Partly Cloudy and Humid

High: 82

Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: SW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid. T-Storms Likely By Evening.

High: 85

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

