Warm, humid Thursday with stray showers possible

Summer weather has arrived. As humidity builds the temperature also climbs to around 80 degrees this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly cloudy today, but there will be some sunshine at times. Just like yesterday, there will be a few stray showers and thunderstorms to dodge through the day. Most of your day will be dry. A muggy night is on tap tonight with low temperatures and dew points in the 60s.

Warmth continues to build Friday and into the weekend. Highs by Saturday could reach the middle and upper 80s. There is another slight chance for showers and storms on Friday, but Saturday and most of Sunday should be dry. Thunderstorms likely develop along a cold front late Sunday afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 80

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 65

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm and Humid

High: 87

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 83

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 86