Warm day ahead with scattered storms

It's already warm out there this morning with temperatures around 70 degrees.

Temperatures should climb into the middle 80s by early this afternoon. There is a very small chance of a shower this morning, followed by a better chance for scattered showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

We'll have to keep a close eye on an isolated storm or two potentially becoming strong or severe, but the overall severe threat is relatively low. A few showers may linger into early Wednesday morning.

Cooler weather is on the way. Wednesday should shape up to still be nice with sunshine and highs in the 70s. But high temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the 50s. Another round of rain is also likely Thursday evening through Friday morning.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Breezy. Scattered PM T-Storms

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild, and Breezy. Chance T-Storms

Low: 64

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 75

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds and Cool. Rain Likely Late

High: 56

FRIDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 52

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60 Lake 66 Inland