Warm and sunny Tuesday morning, chance of early evening showers

Temperatures will plummet in the afternoon ahead of some possible storms.
and last updated 2021-07-20 06:32:25-04

MILWAUKEE — It's going to be a sunny, warm, and humid start to the day before a cold front changes things this afternoon.

Look for the front to pass through during the early afternoon, first dipping the temperatures, then bringing a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will fall from the upper 80s to the 60s. The best chance for a shower in Milwaukee will be between 4 and 6 p.m..

It should be dry for the gametime festivities in Deer District, but you'll probably need a sweatshirt if heading down to take in the festivities.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a northeast breeze, and lows around 60 degrees.

Nice and refreshing weather is on the way for Wednesday.

TUESDAY: M. Sunny. Slight Ch. PM Shower or T-Storm
High: 88, Turning Cooler PM
Wind: W to NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Cooler
Low: 62
Wind: NE 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74
THURSDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 81

FRIDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Warm and Humid Slight Ch. Showers
High: 87

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 90

