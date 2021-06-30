Warm and humid Wednesday, few pop-up showers possible

All is quiet this morning and it's still warm and humid. Highs today should reach the lower to middle 80s, but the humidity will make it feel more like the upper 80s by midday.

Rain won't be nearly as widespread as yesterday, but a few pop-up showers and storms are possible this afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms lingers this evening, then it becomes cooler and less humid by tomorrow morning.

Really nice and comfortable weather spreads across the Great Lakes the next couple days. Along with sunshine, high temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 70s. We heat up this 4th of July weekend, with highs in the 80s Saturday and around 90 on Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. PM Showers/Storms

High: 84, Turning Cooler Near Lake Late

Wind: W to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Cooler and Less Humid

Low: 62

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 84

SUNDAY: Sunny and Hot

High: 90

