Tuesday temperatures warm up, dry weather continues

We had good sleeping weather again last night and it's another cool start to the day.

We start warming up this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s in the Milwaukee area. We'll see more sunshine than yesterday, and mainly clear skies continue into tonight.

Dry weather continues as high pressure holds strong Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance for rain will be scattered storms on Friday and into the weekend.

At this point, these scattered storm chances shouldn't prevent you from making plans to head to State Fair or anywhere outdoors this weekend. Just stay updated with the forecast as the weekend nears.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: SW to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 64

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and More Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Humid. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 83 Lake 88 Inland