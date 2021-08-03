Watch
Tuesday temperatures warm up, dry weather continues

and last updated 2021-08-03 07:25:46-04

We had good sleeping weather again last night and it's another cool start to the day.

We start warming up this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 80s in the Milwaukee area. We'll see more sunshine than yesterday, and mainly clear skies continue into tonight.

Dry weather continues as high pressure holds strong Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next chance for rain will be scattered storms on Friday and into the weekend.

At this point, these scattered storm chances shouldn't prevent you from making plans to head to State Fair or anywhere outdoors this weekend. Just stay updated with the forecast as the weekend nears.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 82
Wind: SW to SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 64
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 84
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and More Humid. Ch. Showers & T-Storms
High: 84

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Humid. Ch. Showers and T-Storms
High: 83 Lake 88 Inland

