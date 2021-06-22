Tuesday temperatures in the 70s with low humidity

Watch
It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We'll have a decent amount of sunshine today and it won't be as breezy as yesterday.

High temperatures likely reach the lower and middle 70s by this afternoon.

Our weather stays quiet this evening, but there is a chance for showers well after midnight and into tomorrow morning. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

A better chance for showers and storms sets up late Thursday through Friday.

Looking ahead, it could be stormy for Deer District festivities Friday evening. Temperatures will also be on the upswing the second half of the week with highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 74
Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers late
Low: 62
Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely Late
High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely
High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 80

