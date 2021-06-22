Tuesday temperatures in the 70s with low humidity

It's a chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. We'll have a decent amount of sunshine today and it won't be as breezy as yesterday.

High temperatures likely reach the lower and middle 70s by this afternoon.

Our weather stays quiet this evening, but there is a chance for showers well after midnight and into tomorrow morning. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

A better chance for showers and storms sets up late Thursday through Friday.

Looking ahead, it could be stormy for Deer District festivities Friday evening. Temperatures will also be on the upswing the second half of the week with highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers late

Low: 62

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 80