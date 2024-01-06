Watch Now
Tracking Saturday Snow

Snow showers have moved into southeastern Wisconsin early Saturday. Snow showers will fade to flurries by the afternoon.
Snow showers have moved into southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. While most of the snow is melting, there could be a few slick/slippery spots on some area roadways this morning. Most of the accumulating snow will fall during the morning hours. A Dusting to an inch of snow is expected for Eastern Wisconsin. A few pockets of up to 2" of snow are possible - especially near the Kettle Moraine. Snow flurries will continue through Saturday evening and may persist into Sunday morning. Highs remain in the mid 30s.

After a brief break in the winter weather, another area of low-pressure moves into the Midwest. Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a chance of accumulating snowfall - with potential totals surpassing 4". As of Saturday morning, SE Wisconsin lies within the snow-zone of this system. However, the timing and track of this system remains uncertain as there have been changes in each model run. While a chance of snow is in the forecast, details on timing and amounts will become clearer in the next 24-48 hours.

Another round of snow showers is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday before a drop in temperatures for the weekend.

SATURDAY:  Snow showers likely; Around 1-2" Possible.            High: 36
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Mostly Cloudy; Chance Flurries
             Low: 30
            Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY:     Mostly Cloudy
             High: 37

MONDAY:    Mostly Cloudy
             High: 38

TUESDAY:    Snow/Mix Likely; Mostly Cloudy
             High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
             High: 35

