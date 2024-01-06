Tracking Saturday Snow

Snow showers have moved into southern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. While most of the snow is melting, there could be a few slick/slippery spots on some area roadways this morning. Most of the accumulating snow will fall during the morning hours. A Dusting to an inch of snow is expected for Eastern Wisconsin. A few pockets of up to 2" of snow are possible - especially near the Kettle Moraine. Snow flurries will continue through Saturday evening and may persist into Sunday morning. Highs remain in the mid 30s.

After a brief break in the winter weather, another area of low-pressure moves into the Midwest. Storm Team 4 continues to monitor a chance of accumulating snowfall - with potential totals surpassing 4". As of Saturday morning, SE Wisconsin lies within the snow-zone of this system. However, the timing and track of this system remains uncertain as there have been changes in each model run. While a chance of snow is in the forecast, details on timing and amounts will become clearer in the next 24-48 hours.

Another round of snow showers is possible late Wednesday night into Thursday before a drop in temperatures for the weekend.



SATURDAY: Snow showers likely; Around 1-2" Possible. High: 36

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy; Chance Flurries

Low: 30

Wind: SE 5 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 38

TUESDAY: Snow/Mix Likely; Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 35

