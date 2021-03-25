Rain moves out Friday with highs in the 50s

Another dreary day with temps in the 30s and lower 40s along with a brisk wind making it feel very chilly. Rain showers move in this evening and will be with us until 4 am. A NE wind also increases to 30 to 40 mph overnight dropping wind chills into the teens. As actual temps drop to freezing after midnight, we will see a little bit of sleet and light snow. Any accumulation is less than a half-inch on the grass. Most of us see no accumulation, but if you do, it will melt quickly on Friday with sunshine and highs near 50.

Clouds and rain return on Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. Sunday is sunny and windy with a high of 50. Monday and Tuesday are sunny and windy with highs in the upper 50s to early 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with light rain mixing with light snow

Low: 33 Lakefront...28 Inland

Wind: NNE 20-40 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice

High: 51

Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely

High: 54

Wind: SE/SW 10-20 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy

High: 50

Wind: NW 15- m30ph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild

High: 58

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and mild

High: 62

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

