SOUTHERN WISCONSIN — A large storm system is bringing snow, wind and rain to the eastern U.S. this Thanksgiving, with southern Wisconsin sitting on the northern fringe of the system.

Rain is expected to stay south of the region for much of the day, but northeast winds will ramp up this afternoon with gusts as high as 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.

Scattered showers may lift into Wisconsin late Thursday evening, well after sunset. Most of that activity is expected to stay near and south of I-94. Overnight lows will fall back into the mid-30s, with showers tapering off through the night.

A cold front will swing through early Saturday morning, triggering a few light sprinkles over Wisconsin. Clouds will gradually thin out through the day as highs climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A passing low-pressure system will bring showers near and south of I-94 on Sunday, with highs falling back into the 40s. Mostly sunny skies are expected to return by Monday, with a high of 42.

**Here is the extended forecast:**

**Thanksgiving:** Mostly cloudy and breezy. High: 48. Wind: NE 15-20, gusting to 30 mph.

**Thursday night:** Chance of light showers, mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 35. Wind: NE 10-15, gusting to 30 mph.

**Friday:** Mostly cloudy. High: 48. Wind: NW 10-15, gusting to 30 mph.

**Saturday:** Mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of morning showers. High: 52.

**Sunday:** Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of showers south. High: 45.

**Monday:** Mostly sunny. High: 42.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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