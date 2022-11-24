Watch Now
Thanksgiving forecast: Cloudy with a few showers possible

Showers will be light and shouldn't impact travel across the area
Happy Thanksgiving! A cloudier start to the day with a few rain showers possible late this morning through the early afternoon. Showers will be light and shouldn't impact travel across the area. Temperatures will still be mild today and climb into the low 50s east of a line stretching from Milwaukee to Lake Geneva. More inland spots can expect highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thankfully sunny skies return Friday and Saturday, keeping travel around the area good for the holiday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50° Friday and in the low to mid 50s Saturday.

Rain showers return Sunday with a chance for some snow to mix in Sunday evening. As of now, snow is possible, not probable, and travel looks to be okay through Sunday. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Few showers
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
High: 52°

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 36°
Wind: NW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 48°
Wind: W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 54°
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Rain showers. Possible snow late
High: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.
High: 43°

