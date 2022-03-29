Temps in the 40s before storm rolls in this evening

Some cloud cover rolled in overnight and there may be a stray flurry out there this morning. We'll have partly cloudy skies today and temperatures a little warmer, topping out around 40 degrees this afternoon. A southeast breeze also picks up today and gusts up to 30 mph.

Our next soggy storm system moves in this evening. Showers will be possible after 5pm, then rain is likely after 8pm. You can expect periods of rain with thunderstorms through the night and tomorrow. Over an inch of rain is likely. The rain may change to some snow on Thursday as cold air spreads across the region the backside of the system. Up to a half inch of snow is possible.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 40

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy and Breezy with Rain Likely. Ch. T-Storms

Low: 37

Wind: E 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and Mild with Rain and T-Storms. Total Rain 1.00 to 1.50"

High: 57

THURSDAY: Windy with Wintry Mix to Snow Showers. Up to 1/2" Snow Possible

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 46

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain and Snow

High: 42