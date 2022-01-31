Temps could reach 30s today ahead of midweek winter storm

Temperatures are on their way up and it may be an official January thaw here in the last day of the month. With sunshine and south breeze, high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 30s today. The south breeze picks up tonight and may gust over 30 mph. Tomorrow will be even warmer with temperatures reaching the lower 40s.

We are still closely monitoring the track of what will be a major winter storm across the Midwest. As of this morning, it looks like the heavy snow misses us to the south. We could get clipped with some lighter snow Tuesday night through Thursday morning, especially south of Milwaukee. There is still an outside chance that the storm track shifts north, which would bring us a much bigger snow event.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Mild

High: 34

Wind: s 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Windy

Low: 28

Wind: S 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild Ch. Snow at Night

High: 43

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow South. 1-3" Possible

High: 24

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Snow South

High: 21

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 24

