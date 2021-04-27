Temps climb into the upper 70s on Tuesday in some areas

It once looked like today was going to be very warm for everyone, but that is no longer the case.

Cold Lake Michigan waters have really hindered the progress of a warm front. We still should reach temperatures around 70 degrees in Milwaukee by midday, before falling in the afternoon. Locations southwest of Milwaukee may actually reach 80 degrees, while lakeside communities north of Milwaukee may not get out of the 50s! To sum it up, we're going to have a huge range in temperatures today. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but we'll only have a slight chance for showers.

Better chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive tonight. Showers will be likely again on Wednesday and possibly linger into Thursday. By Thursday, much of Southeastern Wisconsin may pick up over an inch of rain.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 71 Lake 80 Inland....Turning Much Cooler PM

Wind: SW to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms

Low: 45

Wind: N 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: MOstly Cloudy. Showers Likely

High: 54 Lake 61 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 62