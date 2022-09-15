Temperatures will be near 80 degrees Thursday

Some patchy fog is possible Thursday morning, otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. A breezy south wind will bump high temperatures back to near 80 degrees by the afternoon...the lakefront will be a few degrees cooler.

A stronger southwest wind will warm us into the low 80s on Friday with more humidity and a lot of sunshine. There is a slight chance for a few t-storms Friday night, mainly after sunset. Saturday will be breezy humid with highs in the mid 80s. Isolated showers and possible t-storms can be expectedy by the evening. Showers and thunderstorms pick up Saturday night and continue Sunday. Sunday will not be a wash out and rainfall will be less than 1". Winds will be out of the south 10-15 mph, with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 80

Wind: SSE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low: 65 Lakefront...55 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy

High; 82

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. Breezy

High: 84

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Breezy

High; 82

Wind: S 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Becoming sunny

High: 80