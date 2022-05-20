Temperatures rise and fall Friday with showers and storms possible

It's going to be a warm start to our day with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 later this morning. We may start with sunshine but clouds eventually fill in along with showers. There is also a chance for a thunderstorm but no severe weather is expected. A cold front sweeps the area in the early afternoon and temperatures will quickly drop into the 60s. The chance for showers should wrap up this evening.

After a dry night, more scattered showers are expected on Saturday. It doesn't look like an all day rain but showers here and there that may hamper any outdoor plans. It's also going to be a cool weekend with high temperatures struggling to reach 60 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers Likely. Ch. T-Storms. Up to 0.25"

High: 78, Falling to 60s PM

Wind: S to NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to Mostly cloudy

Low: 53

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Scattered Showers. Up to 0.25"

High: 60

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61 Lake 66 Inland

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 56