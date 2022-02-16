Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday with afternoon rain likely

items.[0].videoTitle
It'll be dry and warm this morning with rain moving in this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-02-16 06:31:56-05

We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees! You'll also get out the door dry this morning, but rain becomes likely this afternoon. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible. A cold front approaches this evening, and as temperatures drop, the precipitation changes to a snow and sleet mix. Up to 1" of slushy snow accumulation is possible overnight.

The main event snow on Thursday is now tracking south of the area. We still may be clipped by some light snow, but the heavy snow likely falls from Chicago and south. 1-2" inches of snow is still possible for Racine and Kenosha.

TODAY: Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. PM Rain Likely
High: 51
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Wintry Mix Likely. Less Than 1" Snow Possible
Low: 24
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow. 1-2" Possible South
High: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy
High: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 27

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 43

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.