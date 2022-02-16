Temperatures in the 40s Wednesday with afternoon rain likely

We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees! You'll also get out the door dry this morning, but rain becomes likely this afternoon. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible. A cold front approaches this evening, and as temperatures drop, the precipitation changes to a snow and sleet mix. Up to 1" of slushy snow accumulation is possible overnight.

The main event snow on Thursday is now tracking south of the area. We still may be clipped by some light snow, but the heavy snow likely falls from Chicago and south. 1-2" inches of snow is still possible for Racine and Kenosha.

TODAY: Cloudy, Breezy, and Mild. PM Rain Likely

High: 51

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Wintry Mix Likely. Less Than 1" Snow Possible

Low: 24

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Snow. 1-2" Possible South

High: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy

High: 28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 27

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 43