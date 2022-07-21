Temperatures around 90 return with chance for stray showers

After staying in the 80s yesterday, we're going to make another run at 90 degrees today. The good news is that the humidity is down a bit. The skies will be mostly sunny today, but there is also a chance for a few stray showers. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 60s.

Heat and humidity build again into the weekend. Saturday may end up being the hottest day of the week. We're also monitoring the potential for storms Friday night and again late Saturday. The storms late Saturday may be severe.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Isolated Showers

High: 90

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 68

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. T-Storms Likely at Night

High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 93

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 81

MONDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78