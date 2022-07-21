Watch Now
Temperatures around 90 return with chance for stray showers

After staying in the 80s yesterday, we're going to make another run at 90 degrees today. The good news is that the humidity is down a bit. The skies will be mostly sunny today, but there is also a chance for a few stray showers. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 60s.
2022-07-21

Heat and humidity build again into the weekend. Saturday may end up being the hottest day of the week. We're also monitoring the potential for storms Friday night and again late Saturday. The storms late Saturday may be severe.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. Isolated Showers
High: 90
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  68
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Hot. T-Storms Likely at Night
High: 90

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. T-Storms Likely Late
High: 93

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 81

MONDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 78

