Temperatures around 80 with some humidity Wednesday

Some patchy fog developed inland this morning but should dissipate shortly after sunrise. It's going to be a warm and sunny late summer day. It'll also feel a bit humid with dew point in the lower to middle 60s. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the middle 60s lakeside to the upper 50 inland.

Temperatures continue to warm the rest of the week. Highs by Friday will reach the middle 80s. The weekend starts dry as showers and storms now look to hold off until Saturday evening. More rain is likely on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer

High: 80

Wind: Variable 5 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 65 Lake 58 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 83

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 86

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms late

High: 81

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 70