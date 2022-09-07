Temperatures around 80 with some humidity Wednesday

Some patchy fog developed inland this morning but should dissipate shortly after sunrise. It's going to be a warm and sunny late summer day. It'll also feel a bit humid with dew point in the lower to middle 60s. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows ranging from the middle 60s lakeside to the upper 50 inland.
Temperatures continue to warm the rest of the week. Highs by Friday will reach the middle 80s. The weekend starts dry as showers and storms now look to hold off until Saturday evening. More rain is likely on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. A Little Warmer
High: 80
Wind: Variable 5 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 65 Lake 58 Inland
Wind: Calm
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 83
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Very Warm
High: 86
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms late
High: 81
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely
High: 70