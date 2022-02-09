Temperatures above freezing Wednesday with chance of drizzle, snow showers

We'll have a chance for drizzle and snow showers this morning and through the day. The good news is that temperatures are already climbing above freezing. Roads will only become wet at times. High temperatures reach the upper 30s. A few snow showers may linger into this evening with temperatures falling to around 20 by tomorrow morning.

A stronger clipper is on the way Thursday night and into Friday morning. Snow to a rain and snow mix is likely. An inch or two of slushy snow accumulation is possible. Colder weather is set to return this weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy with Ch. Drizzle and Scattered Snow Showers

High: 38

Wind: N 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Ch. Snow Showers Early. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 20

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

FRIDAY: Snow to Wintry Mix Early. 1-2" Slushy Snow Accumulation

High: 38

SATURDAY: Sunny and Cold

High: 20

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Light Snow

High: 25