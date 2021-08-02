Sunshine, comfortable temperatures in store for Monday

Today's a good day to open up the house if you haven't done so already.

We'll have lots of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. Comfortable conditions continue tonight with lows ranging from the lower 60s in Milwaukee to the lower 50s well inland.

High pressure is going to bring some awesome summer weather this week.

It gets warmer again by tomorrow, as the center of high pressure slides east and the winds shift out of the west. Highs the rest of the week should reach the 80s. We also remain dry all week until storms maybe return Friday and into the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 76

Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 61 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: Var. 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 83

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 85

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms

High: 83

