Sunshine, comfortable temperatures in store for Monday

Today's a good day to open up the house if you haven't done so already.
We'll have lots of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the 70s. Comfortable conditions continue tonight with lows ranging from the lower 60s in Milwaukee to the lower 50s well inland.
High pressure is going to bring some awesome summer weather this week.
It gets warmer again by tomorrow, as the center of high pressure slides east and the winds shift out of the west. Highs the rest of the week should reach the 80s. We also remain dry all week until storms maybe return Friday and into the weekend.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 76
Wind: NW to E 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable
Low: 61 Lake 54 Inland
Wind: Var. 5 mph
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer
High: 83
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 85
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 85
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Chance T-Storms
High: 83