Sunny with highs ranging 80-90 degrees on Memorial Day

Much of the area warmed up yesterday, except for those within a couple miles of the lake and north of Milwaukee. A stronger southwest breeze should boost temperatures nearly everywhere today. Highs today will range from around 80 lakeside to near 90 inland. A lake breeze and temperatures drop will occur this afternoon along the North Shore.
One more warm day is on the way Tuesday, then thunderstorms arrive with the cold front Tuesday evening. The rest of the week is look pretty quiet with seasonal temperatures around 70 degrees.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm
High: 83 MKE 90 Inland.... Cooler North Shore
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Breezy, Warm, and A Little Humid
Low: 70
Wind: S 10-20 mph
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid. T-Storms Likely Late
High: 84
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler
High: 70
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 72
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower
High: 74