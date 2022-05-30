Sunny with highs ranging 80-90 degrees on Memorial Day

Much of the area warmed up yesterday, except for those within a couple miles of the lake and north of Milwaukee. A stronger southwest breeze should boost temperatures nearly everywhere today. Highs today will range from around 80 lakeside to near 90 inland. A lake breeze and temperatures drop will occur this afternoon along the North Shore.

One more warm day is on the way Tuesday, then thunderstorms arrive with the cold front Tuesday evening. The rest of the week is look pretty quiet with seasonal temperatures around 70 degrees.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Very Warm

High: 83 MKE 90 Inland.... Cooler North Shore

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear, Breezy, Warm, and A Little Humid

Low: 70

Wind: S 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cooler

High: 70

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower

High: 74