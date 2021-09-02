Sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday

MILWAUKEE — A hint of early Autumn is in the air this morning with much of the area starting off in the 50s.

Most of today will be fantastic again with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.

We will see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon and into tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

We'll have only minor rain chances heading into the holiday weekend. There is a chance for light showers starting Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Sunday now looks completely dry and only a slight chance for showers to return on Labor Day. Temperatures also climb to around 80 by Sunday. The forecast is improving.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy

High: 75

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: Variable 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers Late

High: 75

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 76

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 80

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 80