Sunny with highs in the 70s Thursday

Thursday is even nicer than today with highs staying in the mid 70s, a lot of sun and much lighter wind.
and last updated 2021-09-02 07:00:52-04

MILWAUKEE — A hint of early Autumn is in the air this morning with much of the area starting off in the 50s.

Most of today will be fantastic again with sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s.

We will see an increase in cloud cover this afternoon and into tonight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

We'll have only minor rain chances heading into the holiday weekend. There is a chance for light showers starting Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Sunday now looks completely dry and only a slight chance for showers to return on Labor Day. Temperatures also climb to around 80 by Sunday. The forecast is improving.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny to Mostly Cloudy
High: 75
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: Variable 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Light Showers Late
High: 75

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 76

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 80

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 80

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.