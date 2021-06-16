Sunny weather in store for Wednesday

Today's going to be another sunny and refreshing day. High temperatures this afternoon should range from around 70 lakeside to 80 degrees inland. High pressure holds strong tonight with clear skies and low temperatures around 60 in Milwaukee and lower 50s well inland.

We start heating up again on Thursday. Temperatures should climb into the 80s by the afternoon along with an increase in humidity.

There is a small chance for showers and storms in the afternoon, but a much better chance overnight.

We're monitoring the potential for severe storms, but the greatest risk appears to be west of Madison. A stray shower or storm is still possible Friday morning. The rest of Friday should be dry, but hot and humid.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Beautiful.

High: 73 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low: 60 Lake 54 Inland

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Bec. Warmer and More Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 86

FRIDAY: Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid

High: 90

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 84