Sunny, warm weather expected Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The skies are clear again this morning and we have lots of sunshine on the way again today.

It should be a little warmer today with a light southeast breeze versus the strong northeast breeze the last couple of days.

Highs should reach the lower 70s in Milwaukee and maybe 80 well inland.

Some patchy fog may develop tonight as the humidity starts to rise.

We'll continue to warm up for the end of the week with high temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s Thursday and Friday in Milwaukee and 80s inland.

It's also going to feel a bit humid, especially for the end of September and early October.

We took the shower chance out of the forecast for Friday, but rain chances are increasing for Saturday and into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 74 Lake 81 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog

Low: 58

Wind: Variable 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 76 Lake 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and a Little Humid

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 75

SUNDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 71

