Sunny skies and warm temperatures Thursday

High temperatures will be in the low 80s today and 60s overnight
High pressure continues to reign across the Midwest, which keeps our skies sunny with temperatures into the low 80s Thursday. Clear skies stay Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 60s by the lake and into the mid 50s inland. Sunny skies continue Friday with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.
and last updated 2022-09-08 06:10:17-04

Sunny skies and 80s can't stick around forever and changes are on the way for the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday as a storm system moves in from the south and a cold front in from the north. Rain will likely hold off until the evening Saturday but be prepared to move outdoor plans inside if showers arrive earlier Saturday. Highs will climb to near 80°. Sunday will be rainy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will struggle to make it to 70°. A few showers will linger into Monday, and maybe Tuesday, but then sunshine returns midweek.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 82
Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear
Low: 64 Lakefront...55 Inland
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy
High: 83
Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY; Mostly cloudy. Showers late
High; 81
Wind: SW/E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Showers & isolated thunderstorms
High; 70
Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers
High: 71
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

