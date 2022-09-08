Sunny skies and warm temperatures Thursday

High pressure continues to reign across the Midwest, which keeps our skies sunny with temperatures into the low 80s Thursday. Clear skies stay Thursday night, allowing temperatures to fall into the low 60s by the lake and into the mid-50s inland. Sunny skies continue Friday with temperatures back in the low to mid 80s.

Sunny skies and 80s can't stick around forever and changes are on the way for the weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday as a storm system moves in from the south and a cold front in from the north. Rain will likely hold off until the evening Saturday but be prepared to move outdoor plans inside if showers arrive earlier Saturday. Highs will climb to near 80°. Sunday will be rainy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs will struggle to make it to 70°. A few showers will linger into Monday, and maybe Tuesday, but then sunshine returns midweek.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 82

Wind: SSE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 64 Lakefront...55 Inland

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy

High: 83

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY; Mostly cloudy. Showers late

High; 81

Wind: SW/E 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Showers & isolated thunderstorms

High; 70

Wind: N 10-15 G25 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy. Scattered showers

High: 71

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

