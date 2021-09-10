Sunny Friday, breezy Saturday and chance for showers Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Another day full of sunshine Friday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear tonight, but southwest winds will keep temperatures warmer and in the mid 60s.
This weekend is looking pretty good for getting outdoors. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.
Winds will be gusty at times and out of the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts 30s mph. We'll have a chance for showers and t-storms Sunday afternoon/evening.
Temperatures drop back into the mid 70s Sunday.
More chances for rain come next week, with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 77
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly ClearLow: 64 Lake.....60 Inland
Wind: SW 5 mph
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy
High: 87
Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Iso. showers and t-storms in the afternoon/evening
High: 76
Wind: N 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers
High: 80
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TUESDAY: Sct. showers and t-storms
High: 82