Sunny Friday, breezy Saturday and chance for showers Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Another day full of sunshine Friday. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Skies stay mostly clear tonight, but southwest winds will keep temperatures warmer and in the mid 60s.

This weekend is looking pretty good for getting outdoors. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

Winds will be gusty at times and out of the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts 30s mph. We'll have a chance for showers and t-storms Sunday afternoon/evening.

Temperatures drop back into the mid 70s Sunday.

More chances for rain come next week, with highs in the low 80s Monday and Tuesday, and mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly ClearLow: 64 Lake.....60 Inland

Wind: SW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, breezy

High: 87

Wind: SW 10-15 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Iso. showers and t-storms in the afternoon/evening

High: 76

Wind: N 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers

High: 80

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sct. showers and t-storms

High: 82