Sunny during the day Wednesday, chance of severe evening showers

MILWAUKEE — All is quiet this morning besides the warmer and more humid conditions.

We'll have lots of sunshine today and temperatures climbing well into the 80s. This all heads downhill this evening.

The first possible round of storms arrives between 6 and 10 pm this evening.

This line of storms is still in question, but if it does develop, it has a very good chance of being severe. Damaging straight line wind is the greatest threat.

The more likely round of storms arrives after midnight tonight.

If we don't see the earlier round of storms, this second line of storms will then have a good chance of being severe.

Now if we already had severe weather earlier in the evening, then this second line of storms probably only brings some heavy rain.

Our obvious big concern will be the thousands of people potentially standing outside in the Deer District. Stay updated with the forecast for changes in timing.

More showers and storms are possible Thursday, but severe weather is not expected.

Our weather then looks fantastic heading right into the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Humid. Ch. Severe Storms Late

High: 87

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: T-Storms Likely. Heavy Rain Possible

Low: 68

Wind: S 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely. 1-2" Total Rain, locally higher amounts possible.

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 80

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85