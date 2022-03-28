Sunny but cold Monday; storms forecasted for Tuesday

The sunshine will be bright today, but the temperatures remain cold. We're starting off in the teens and 20s and will only rise into the lower 30s this afternoon. High pressure starts breaking down today and we'll see an increase in cloud cover heading into tomorrow.

Our next storms system arrives Tuesday evening. Rain will be likely with maybe even a few thunderstorms heading into Wednesday. We'll likely pick up more than an inch of beneficial spring rain. Expect the typical spring temperature roller coaster this week, while rising into the 50s on Wednesday then falling back to around 40 on Thursday.

TODAY: Sunny Skies But Chilly

High: 34

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 23 Lake 18 Inland

Wind: SE 5 mph

TUESDAY: Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers Late

High: 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Mild. Showers and T-Storms Likely

High: 56

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Cooler, and Windy. Ch. Rain and Snow Showers

High: 40

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

