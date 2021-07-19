Watch
Sunny and warm Monday with highs in the mid-80s

Today will be a little bit warmer with a light west breeze for most of the day.
and last updated 2021-07-19 06:08:43-04

The weekend was near perfection and the sunshine continues today. Today will be a little bit warmer with a light west breeze for most of the day.

High temperatures should reach the middle 80s by this afternoon. Skies remain clear tonight with lows in the 60s.

High pressure starts breaking down tomorrow and our weather gets just a little unsettled the rest of the week. There will be a slight chance of showers along a cold front tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. Small rain chances will be with us each day for the rest of the week.

We'll only have one cooler day on Wednesday, and the rest of the days this week should reach the 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 85
Wind: W to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Clear Skies
Low: 68
Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. PM Showers
High: 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 78

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers & T-Storms
High: 86

