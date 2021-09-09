Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny and slightly windy Thursday

items.[0].videoTitle
Winds will be around 5-10 mph.
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:48:29-04

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful weather continues Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be much lighter Thursday and out of the north 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies continue Friday with temperatures climbing a few degrees into the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend is looking pretty good for getting outdoors.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the southwest 10-20 mph with gusts 30s mph.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Sunday as temperatures drop back into the mid 70s. We'll have a couple more chances for rain next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 56 Lake 50 Inland
Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, breezy
High: 77
Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy
High: 85
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers
High: 76
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers
High: 78

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.