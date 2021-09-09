Sunny and slightly windy Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful weather continues Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be much lighter Thursday and out of the north 5-10 mph.

Sunny skies continue Friday with temperatures climbing a few degrees into the mid to upper 70s.

This weekend is looking pretty good for getting outdoors.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the southwest 10-20 mph with gusts 30s mph.

We'll have a slight chance for showers Sunday as temperatures drop back into the mid 70s. We'll have a couple more chances for rain next week.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 56 Lake 50 Inland

Wind: W 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, breezy

High: 77

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy

High: 85

Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers

High: 76

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers

High: 78