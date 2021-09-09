Sunny and slightly windy Thursday

MILWAUKEE — Beautiful weather continues Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be much lighter Thursday and out of the north 5-10 mph.
Sunny skies continue Friday with temperatures climbing a few degrees into the mid to upper 70s.
This weekend is looking pretty good for getting outdoors.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be gusty at times and out of the southwest 10-20 mph with gusts 30s mph.
We'll have a slight chance for showers Sunday as temperatures drop back into the mid 70s. We'll have a couple more chances for rain next week.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 56 Lake 50 Inland
Wind: W 5 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, breezy
High: 77
Wind: S 10-15 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy
High: 85
Wind: SW 10-20 G30 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers
High: 76
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers
High: 78