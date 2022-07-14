Sunny and pleasant Thursday with temperatures in the 70s

Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight and you'll probably want a sweatshirt this morning. Sunshine should quickly boost temperatures back into the 70s later this morning. The north wind will shift east in the afternoon, which will create cooler near the lake conditions.

Our weather gets unsettled again on Friday with rain and storms now looking pretty likely. Plan for more scattered storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures return to the 80s this weekend along with higher humidity.

TODAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 75 MKE 80 Inland

Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62 Lake 56 Inland

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 84

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm and Humid

High: 87