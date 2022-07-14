Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny and pleasant Thursday with temperatures in the 70s

Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight and you'll probably want a sweatshirt this morning. Sunshine should quickly boost temperatures back into the 70s later this morning. The north wind will shift east in the afternoon, which will create cooler near the lake conditions.
and last updated 2022-07-14 06:16:11-04

Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the 50s overnight and you'll probably want a sweatshirt this morning. Sunshine should quickly boost temperatures back into the 70s later this morning. The north wind will shift east in the afternoon, which will create cooler near the lake conditions.

Our weather gets unsettled again on Friday with rain and storms now looking pretty likely. Plan for more scattered storms possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures return to the 80s this weekend along with higher humidity.

TODAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 75 MKE 80 Inland
Wind: N to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low:  62 Lake 56 Inland
Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely
High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 84

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm and Humid
High: 87

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.