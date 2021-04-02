Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Sunny and a little warmer end to the week

items.[0].videoTitle
It's another cold April morning, but we start warming up later today.
and last updated 2021-04-02 07:25:50-04

It's another cold April morning, but we start warming up later today.

High pressure is dominant, so we'll see blue skies and sunshine all day. Temperatures should rebound to around 50 degrees by this afternoon.

It starts getting breezy again later today with south winds gusting up to 20 mph. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the 30s.

Easter weekend still looks very nice. You can expect more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures climb into the 60s on Saturday, making it a great day to get some work done outside, cookout, or have an Easter egg hunt. Easter Sunday also looks nice, but with a lake breeze. Temperatures will range from around 50 right along the lakeshore to 70 inland.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Breezy
High: 50
Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 38
Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild
High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 58 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms
High: 64 Lake 68 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 60

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.