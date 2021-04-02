Sunny and a little warmer end to the week

It's another cold April morning, but we start warming up later today.

High pressure is dominant, so we'll see blue skies and sunshine all day. Temperatures should rebound to around 50 degrees by this afternoon.

It starts getting breezy again later today with south winds gusting up to 20 mph. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the 30s.

Easter weekend still looks very nice. You can expect more sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures climb into the 60s on Saturday, making it a great day to get some work done outside, cookout, or have an Easter egg hunt. Easter Sunday also looks nice, but with a lake breeze. Temperatures will range from around 50 right along the lakeshore to 70 inland.

FRIDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High: 50

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 38

Wind: S 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 64

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 58 Lake 70 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 64 Lake 68 Inland

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 60