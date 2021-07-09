Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures Friday

MILWAUKEE — After a grey Thursday, we'll have a mix of clouds and sunshine today.

The added sun should boost temperatures into the middle 70s by this afternoon.

Skies remain partly cloudy this evening and overnight with low temperatures around 60. It'll be a great night to have a fire out on the patio.

We're still monitoring some rain chances this weekend. It's looking like most of us stay dry on Saturday with vast majority of rain staying to our south.

We'll keep a slight chance for showers in the forecast, mainly south of Milwaukee.

There is now a better chance for rain on Sunday. High temperatures stay in the 70s, but the humidity will be on the rise again.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

Wind: NW to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 61

Wind: Calm

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers South

High: 76

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 74

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers/Storms

High: 78

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid

High: 83

