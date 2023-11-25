Watch Now
Sunday Snow Showers

Scattered snow showers begin tonight. 1-3" of snow accumulation is expected across SE Wisconsin.
Scattered snow showers move in tonight. 1-3" accumulations are looking likely for SE Wisconsin.
2023-11-25

Scattered snow showers are on the way to SE Wisconsin. Most of the snow has fallen across the central Plains & will move across the Badger State late tonight. Light flurries will transition to steady snow showers during the morning hours. The most persistent snow will fall between 6 - 11 a.m.

1-3" accumulations appear likely for much of SE Wisconsin. With overnight lows dropping into the mid/upper 20s, snow will stick on the roadways. Untreated roads will become slick & slippery. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 30s. Snowfall will taper after midday. Outside of a few flurries in the evening, most places will brace for blustery conditions & a clearing sky.

Monday morning lows drop into the teens - near 20-degrees. Gusty winds mean wind chills could fall into the lower teens and single digits.

Highs slowly climb from the 30s and into the 40s next week. The next best chance of rain arrives on Friday.

TONIGHT:    Light Snow Showers            Less than an inch Accumulation
            Low:  20
            Wind: SW 3-5 mph

SUNDAY:    Light Snow in the Morning; Tapering in the Afternoon
            1-3" accumulation
            High: 36
            Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY:   Blustery Sunshine
            High:  28
            Wind: NW 10-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY:   Mostly Sunny and breezy
            High: 30

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy
            High: 40

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
            High: 43

