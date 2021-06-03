Summer weather continues into Thursday

It's still very comfortable outside this morning, and we have another awesome summer day on the way today.

It gets a little warmer by this afternoon as we climb to around 80 degrees. The next slight chance for needed rain will be this evening and overnight tonight, but any showers and storms will be few and far between.

Low temperatures tonight hover around 60 degrees.

We really heat up Friday and into the weekend. Highs should reach the upper 80s by Friday afternoon and now it looks like we reach the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday.

It also gets a little more humid this weekend with dew points climbing well into the 60s. It looks like very warm and humid conditions continue all next week, but we also get a little unsettled. Scattered storms may pop up again starting Monday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 82

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Very Warm

High: 88

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Hot and Humid

High: 92

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy. Hot and Humid

High: 91

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 88