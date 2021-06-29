Storms possibly continue into Tuesday

We've had a few storms work through the area overnight and a few more will be possible today.

The overall severe threat is low, but an isolated storm may end up with damaging wind potential.

Temperatures should climb to around 80 degrees this afternoon and dew points near 70 should make it feel pretty muggy. A slight chance for storms lingers into this evening, then patchy fog is possible overnight.

We'll keep slight chances for storms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures cool towards the end of the week. High pressure takes over just in time for the upcoming 4th of July weekend. As of right now, the forecast calls for lots of sunshine Friday through Monday.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 74

Wind: W 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers late

Low: 62

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 80

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely Late

High: 84

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely

High: 82

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 80

