Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Still very warm Wednesday, temperatures to stay shy of 90

A weak cold front is passing through this morning. It's still going to be a very warm today, but temperatures should stay shy of 90 degrees. The humidity will also be down a bit today. You should expect mostly sunny skies, but also a very small chance of a pop-up shower, mainly north of Milwaukee..
and last updated 2022-07-20 06:21:05-04

A weak cold front is passing through this morning. It's still going to be a very warm today, but temperatures should stay shy of 90 degrees. The humidity will also be down a bit today. You should expect mostly sunny skies, but also a very small chance of a pop-up shower, mainly north of Milwaukee.

Heat and humidity start building again Thursday and high temperatures the rest of the week will be around 90 degrees. Saturday may be the hottest day with highs in the middle 90s possible. Storms also look likely this weekend, but the best chances land during overnight hours Friday night and again Saturday night.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant
High: 76
Wind: NW to NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  62
Wind: N 10 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny and Beautiful
High: 76

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers and Storms
High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late
High: 85

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Ch. Showers and Storms
High: 83

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.